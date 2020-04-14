‘One Piece’ Episode 929 Preview, Spoilers: Old Man Hyo’s Life In Danger, Big Mom On Her Way To Udon

Old Man Hyo is one of the first people Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy met when he was thrown to the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. Old Man Hyo is about to die of hunger when Luffy handed him with stubs that could be converted into foods. The latest episode of One Piece featured Old Man Hyo expressing his gratitude towards Luffy for saving him, but it also hinted at the old prisoner being involved in another trouble.

In the upcoming episode of One Piece, Old Man Hyo is set to be targeted by a high-ranking official inside the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. The high-ranking official was already shown in the previous episode monitoring Old Man Hyo. With the little amount of work he has done inside the Prisoner Mine, the high-ranking official is thinking that Old Man Hyo is cheating to get his food.

Based on the preview, One Piece Episode 929, which is titled “The Bond Between Prisoners! Luffy and Old Man Hyo!” will be featuring Old Man Hyo being attacked by the high-ranking official. Old Man Hyo is defenseless and with his age, he clearly doesn’t have enough power left to fight against a man who ate a SMILE fruit. However, as shown in the preview, Luffy will be saving Old Man Hyo once again from the enemy.

“Taking down Kaido! That goal gives Luffy indomitable fighting spirit and he makes a heroic move! In that hellish camp where guards act mercilessly and atrociously, there is only one man who Luffy became close to! The emotional bond they share that way born in hell will blow up a storm!”

No matter what the consequences are, Luffy will not let anyone close to him be harmed for no reason. This is proven by his decision to take down Dobon, a Beast Pirates headliner and a vice warden inside the Excavation Labor Camp. Luffy may have only known Old Man Hyo for a short period of time, but they have already built a strong bond. Though his devil fruit ability is concealed by the Seastone handcuffs, Luffy still has enough physical power to take down SMILE users in the Prisoner Mine.

One Piece Episode 929 is also expected to feature Big Mom Pirates and Emperor Charlotte Linlin accompanying the group of Tony Tony Chopper, Kozuki Momonosuke, Tama, and Kiku to Udon. The preview showed Kiku bringing out a map that would lead them to the Excavation Labor Camp. By using the red bean soup as an excuse, Chopper’s group is planning to bring Emperor Big Mom to Udon to help them rescue Luffy from Emperor Kaido’s prison.