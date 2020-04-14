Viviana Castrillon Sizzles In White Lingerie & Bunny Ears

Viviana Castrillon turned up the heat on her Instagram page with a sultry snap that showed the model rocking a white lingerie set and bunny ears. The jaw-dropping photo was uploaded to her page on April 13, shortly after Easter, and has earned rave reviews from her 3.7 million fans.

The pic was snapped in Miami Beach, Florida, where Viviana resides. She appeared front and center in the image, striking a seductive pose and directing an alluring stare to the camera. The background gave followers a glimpse of her chic taste, with a white leather couch and a vibrant green painting hanging just above it. The room was full of other neutral colors, including a white barstool and a modern black coffee table. However, Viviana remained the focus of the shot, noting in the caption that she brought out one of her bunny costumes to celebrate Easter.

The Latina beauty looked smoking hot in the white lingerie set that showed off her fit physique and allover glow. The top of the piece barely covered her voluptuous assets, as Viviana playfully tugged at her straps. Its scalloped edging featured an intricate pattern that drew even more attention to her ample cleavage.

The model, who recently stunned in red lace lingerie, rocked a set of matching panties that were just as revealing as her top. The piece included a high-cut design, allowing her to showcase her lean legs. It also featured a double waistband that sat on her chiseled hips, and drew the eye to her trim tummy and tiny waist. Only a small piece of fabric was left to cover her, but Viviana’s fans didn’t seem to mind.

She added a furry white collar with a pink bow as well as a pair of bunny ears to match the all-white outfit. The model also included a dainty silver necklace and black navel piercing in the skin-baring outfit. She wore her long, brunette locks parted in the middle with her tresses spilling messily over her shoulders. Her glam included an expert application of makeup that featured defined brows, blush, and light pink lipstick.

Fans showered the sexy addition to her feed with plenty of praise, including well over 500 comments.

“Wow today super hot and Sexy beauty and bombs in the World,” one follower raved.

“Beautiful girl,” a second person commented with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous breathtaking Hot N sexy gorgeous body gorgeous lady,” one more admirer noted.