Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Say It Would Be Too Easy To ‘Storm Off’ On Virtual ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

The Bravo stars don't love the idea of a remote reunion.

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright don’t think a virtual reunion will fly amid the coronavirus health pandemic.

The reality TV couple recently confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reunion taping originally set for April will be postponed as part of the widespread television production shutdowns, with no new filming date in sight. But while many other shows have found creative ways to create new content virtually, the Bravo stars gave a thumbs down to the idea of taping a reunion special via webcam from home while they are quarantined.

Jax told The Daily Mail TV that he would be “so frustrated” by a virtual Vanderpump Rules reunion because he has “a lot to say” and would feel like he wouldn’t be able to get out everything on his mind in a video conferencing setting.

Jax’s wife of nearly one year also noted that it would be easy to bail on a virtual reunion if things got heated during the update show.

“It would be so easy to just walk out, like, everybody gets up and storms off when they’re mad,” Brittany told the outlet. “I would be like, ‘bye’ and just turn off the stream.”

Fans know that the Vanderpump Rules reunions do get extremely heated. During last season’s reunion special, Jax got into a huge argument with co-star Scheana Shay, which caused her to ask to take “a minute” away from the cameras.

So far on this season of Vanderpump Rules, the infighting between the cast members has been intense. Longtime cast member Kristen Doute has been shut out by her former besties and Witches of WeHo partners, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Tom Sandoval and Jax have been butting heads all season. There are also several newcomers on the cast and a few love triangles that probably won’t end well.

There’s no doubt the Vanderpunp Rules reunion will not be pretty, and a virtual setting could be hard to navigate with all of the expected yelling and finger-pointing.

Last week, Vanderpump Rules queen bee Lisa Vanderpump revealed that Bravo producers were in discussions about hosting the show’s annual reunion on Zoom or another digital platform. Indeed, Bravo boss Andy Cohen has used an in-home webcam for his Watch What Happens Live update show and some of the Real Housewives franchises may squeeze in their reunions that way.

Lisa pointed out that the aftermath of the intense Vanderpump Rules season can’t just be left “hanging,” so it sounds like viewers will be left with a lot of unanswered questions following the reality show’s already taped Season 8 finale.