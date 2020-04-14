‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Stuns On The Beach In A Mismatched Bikini

Kate Bock shared a gorgeous photo to Instagram this week that added some serious heat to her feed.

The new post hit the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Editionmodel’s page on Monday afternoon and included an image from her photoshoot for the upcoming 2020 edition of the bikini-clad publication. A beautiful, black sand beach in Bali made for a breathtaking background to the snap, however, the Canadian stunner herself seemed to captivate her audience even more.

The blond bombshell was captured standing up on her toes as the gentle water flowed in around her while placing her hands on her hips and staring off into the distance with an intense, sultry gaze. She noted in the caption of the post that the “superwoman” pose was set up by photographer Yu Tsai, whom she joined for his Let’s Talk Instagram Live show yesterday afternoon.

Kate looked smoking hot as she flaunted her slender frame for the camera in a set of revealing swimwear that left little to the imagination. The bikini included a high-neck black top with the Chanel logo emblazoned underneath its scoop neckline in bold, white lettering. It showcased her toned shoulders thanks to its wide armholes and hit just below her ribcage, leaving her flat midsection and abs completely exposed.

Instead of wearing matching bikini bottoms, Kate opted for a solid white pair that highlighted even more of her incredible physique. It had a daringly high-cut style that put her lean legs on display in their entirety, while also flashing a glimpse of her killer curves. A gold zipper gave the number a bit of bling that fell right in the middle of its waistband that sat just below her navel, further accentuating her trim waist. She tucked her golden tresses behind her ears so they would stay out of her face, which was done up with a minimal application of makeup that made her natural beauty shine.

The flashback photo earned considerable attention from Kate’s 659,000 followers. It has been double-tapped more than 17,000 times since going live and has drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Amazing body and view,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kate was “such a babe.”

“Just…perfect,” commented a third follower.

“The legs look amazing,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Kate has shared a number of skin-baring throwback snaps to her Instagram page lately. She recently uploaded another snap from a previous trip to the beach that saw her showing some serious skin in an army green bikini. That post proved popular as well, racking up over 12,000 likes.