Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy White Bikini

The Canadian model sizzled in her tiny two-piece.

On Tuesday, April 14, Canadian model Laurence Bédard made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken at an undisclosed location, shows the 26-year-old posing outside in front of a building covered with gorgeous green foliage. Laurence stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She placed one of her hands on the side of her head, with the other on her thigh. The Instagram star lowered her gaze and smiled sweetly.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white eyelet bikini manufactured by the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. She finished off the sexy look with numerous bracelets and a statement ring.

For the photo, the social media sensation slicked back her wet hair and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the tattooed model provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“[Wow] you look incredible you are very beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“I absolutely love your tattoos. You are so [b]eautiful,” wrote a different devotee, adding kissing face and red heart emoji to the comment.

“The most beautiful woman ever,” said another commenter.

“Wow… do you just float around like an angel? You are absolutely stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Laurence has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she opted to go pantless, wearing only an oversized T-shirt. That post has been liked over 58,000 times since it was shared.