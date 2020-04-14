NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Engage In Two Separate Blockbuster Deals To Acquire Chris Paul And Kevin Love

Despite failing to acquire their top targets last summer, the New York Knicks still haven’t given up with their dream of adding a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster. After suffering another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Knicks are highly expected to make moves that could strengthen their chance of returning to title contention. With the lack of talented players in the 2020 NBA free agency class, the Knicks are more likely to search for major roster upgrades on the trade market this offseason.

Some of the realistic trade targets for the Knicks in the summer of 2020 include Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the blockbuster deals that would send Paul and Love to New York could help the Knicks turn things around in the 2020-21 NBA season.

With his impressive performance in his first year in Oklahoma City, Paul suddenly became an intriguing trade target not only for title contenders but also for young NBA teams who need a culture setter. However, bringing Paul to New York comes with a price, especially now that he managed to regain his All-Star form. To acquire Paul, Favale suggested that the Knicks could offer a trade package including Kevin Knox, Dennis Smith Jr., Julius Randle, and a 2021 first-round pick.

With the inclusion of young players and a future draft pick, it’s hard to see the Thunder passing on the deal. Meanwhile, trading for Love after the successful acquisition of Paul would be easier for the Knicks since they would no longer be needing to use their salary cap space. As Favale noted, the Knicks could get Love from the Cavaliers by offering Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis and using the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2020 first-round pick as a sweetener.

The Cavaliers would likely demand more assets in return for Love, but it is highly unlikely that they could get a better offer from other NBA teams. Aside from acquiring a future first-round pick, the potential deal would allow the Cavaliers to have salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2021 where the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard are set to become unrestricted free agents.

The arrival of Paul and Love in New York won’t immediately make the Knicks an instant favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but it would undeniably make them a better and more competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Returning to playoff contention could at least help the Knicks return from being an attractive destination for superstars once again.