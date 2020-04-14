Jon Bon Jovi & Bruce Springsteen Team Up For ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ COVID-19 Benefit

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen will team up with other famous Garden State residents and natives for a benefit for The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) titled “JERSEY 4 JERSEY.” The NJPRF will provide critical aid to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and grants to organizations that service hard-hit communities, reported Good Morning America. The morning news show first broadcast a video announcement featuring Bruce Springsteen.

“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times,” Bruce stated in a video clip shared on the morning news program’s Pop News segment hosted by Lara Spencer.

“JERSEY 4 JERSEY” will premiere April 22, 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bruce then announced the star-studded lineup of New Jersey natives and current residents that will partake in the benefit event, including Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, and Chelsea Handler.

The evening of stars will show how healthcare workers in the state and those groups who have stood tall on the front lines of the pandemic, including grocery store workers, firefighters, policemen, emergency response teams, and restaurant owners, have helped those in their community.

Fans are excited to see some of their favorite entertainers and performers band together to help give back to the Garden State.

“Thanks for the reminder. All of you stay safe and do what you can to be healthy. Sending best wishes to all of you for a time off filled with happiness and wellness. Looking forward to your return to live performances. Hopefully very soon,” stated one fan of Bruce, who is looking forward to the star-studded philanthropic event.

“With thanks as always Bruce. Nobody brings people together like you, this time to help us rise up and take care of our own. Be well all, be safe,” remarked a second social media user.

Tune in April 22 for #JERSEY4JERSEY, a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities with appearances from Bruce, @jonbonjovi, @halsey, @itstonybennett & more. https://t.co/JyGthYCLZp — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 14, 2020

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund promises to donate 100 percent of every dollar received online to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic stated the official website.

The show can also be streamed via Apple Music and AppleTV apps as well as E Street Radio on SiriusXM for those who live outside of the New York and New Jersey, reported Variety.

So far, more than 2,300 people have died from coronavirus in the state.