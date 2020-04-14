Lisa Rinna Is Not Happy With Her ‘RHOBH’ Season 10 Tagline, Requests Bravo Change It

Lisa Rinna is requesting a change.

Lisa Rinna doesn’t like her chosen tagline for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.

Last week, following the reveal of the taglines of Rinna and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and Garcelle Beauvais, Rinna took to her Instagram Stories, where she began to share a number of complaints about her tagline before requesting Bravo allow her to change it to something different.

According to Rinna, she wants to change her current tagline, which says, “The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching,” to a new tagline, which would be, “When people ask my sign? I say dollar,” and has created an online poll of her audience.

In her poll, as People magazine reported on April 9, Rinna asked her fans and followers if she should change her “dumba**” tagline to something new while tagging Bravo in her post. Rinna then explained that her tagline about her “sign” was fitting because she and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars had their horoscopes and signs read during a visit to Erika Jayne’s house during Season 10.

Rinna also said that swapping out her tagline would be easy for the network because she’s already recorded it.

“Since we are in quarantine let’s all go to [Bravo] and get my tag line changed to the ONE I LIKE!!!!! I’ve already recoded it they have it!” she shared.

After seeing that Rinna was determined to have her tagline changed before the start of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 on Wednesday, franchise fan Brandon Fierman launched a petition on her behalf on Change.org. In the petition’s description, Fierman explained that because Rinna has been such a driving force in the show’s success, as well as the reason that many viewers of the series continue to tune in season after season, Bravo should grant her request and change Rinna’s tagline to the one she likes best.

The fan also explained that the chosen tagline for Rinna is “lackluster and generic” and doesn’t give fans an accurate idea of what Rinna’s on-screen persona truly is.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna opened up about the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while chatting with Variety Live at the end of last month. At the time, Rinna described the new episodes, which begin airing on Bravo tomorrow, April 15, as “exciting” and “shocking.”

“It’s everything that I think you want this season to be,” she teased.