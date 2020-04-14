Issa Vegas Flaunts Voluptuous Backside In Tight Yoga Pants & Neon Bra

Issa Vegas gave her fans an eyeful of booty in the latest snap added to her sultry Instagram feed. The model’s April 13 share saw her in a coordinating workout set has already garnered rave reviews from fans.

The hot new addition captured the model posing outside, flexing her muscles for the camera. She did not include a geotag with her location but shared with fans that her online classes held on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday are 100 percent free. Vegas, who sizzled in tight white activewear last week, faced her backside to the camera in what appeared to be a backyard. A large white stone fence surrounded the property, and a pop-up tent could be seen overhead. A sliver of blue sky indicated that it was a nice day for a sweat session, and Vegas made an outdoor workout space with some weights sitting just in front of her.

Her bold workout set did her toned figure justice. The neon orange bra sat snug around her chest, boasting a set of thin straps that helped draw focus to her muscular shoulders and arms. The back of the piece had “CrossFit” written in bold, black letters, teasing the workout that she was about to do. A tight band ran along the bottom of the bra and sat tight on the model’s back and ribs.

Her bottoms were just as hot with a pair of high-waisted yoga pants that accentuated her round booty and muscular legs. The waistband was made of a mesh-like material and showed off her trim waist perfectly. The rest of the fabric was smooth, hugging every one of her killer curves while the pockets had a ruched fabric on either side.

She kept jewelry to a minimum for the workout-chic look, ensuring that all attention was directed at her fit figure. Vegas kept her long, blond curls out of her face, pulling them back in a low ponytail. The model secured the hair with a simple black scrunchie and went makeup-free for the workout session.

Her update has already proved to be a hit, racking up over 112,000 likes and 700-plus comments in just shy of 24 hours. Many fans commented in Spanish, with a few others chimed in using English instead.

“So beautiful dear,” one of the model’s fans commented, adding a few peach emoji to the end of the post.

“You’ve got the tightest buns I’ve ever seen! Wow!! Perfect,” a second admirer raved over Vegas’ figure.

“Gorgeous. And those pants are hot, I would love to know where you got them!!” another fan asked.