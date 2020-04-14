Hank Steinbrenner Dead, Co-Owner & Co-Chairman Of The New York Yankees Dies At 63

Hank Steinbrenner has died, according to the New York Post. The co-owner and co-chairman of the New York Yankees was just 63 years old. Steinbrenner’s death was not related to COVID-19. A source told The Post that Steinbrenner passed away following a “long battle with an illness.” He died surrounded by loved ones at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He is survived by his four children.

Hank Steinbrenner and his brother Hal became the official co-owners of the Yankees when their dad, George Steinbrenner, died back in 2010. Hank and Hal were involved with the team’s day-to-day operations since 2007, as George’s health was deteriorating.