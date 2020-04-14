WWE Rumors: Former Superstar Says Randy Orton And Edge Bullied Her Out Of The Company

As a product of WWE‘s first televised Diva Search in 2004, Amy Weber did not spend much time in the world of professional wrestling, making only a few appearances on television before quitting. As she related in a new YouTube video, there were a few specific incidents that contributed to her decision to leave WWE soon after her debut, as she accused two of the promotion’s top superstars at the time — Randy Orton and Edge — of bullying her out of the company.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., the incident with Orton started when a WWE trainer asked Weber to go to the men’s locker room and take two Ibuprofen for injuries she suffered while training during a tour of Japan. While on the flight on the way back to the United States, the former WWE Diva was lying down “across three seats,” trying to get some sleep before the next set of shows in Alaska.

“Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a linebacker, so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane,” Weber claimed. “And then he said to me, ‘You’re gonna learn, [b*tch].’ I didn’t understand what he was talking about. So I turned around, went back to sleep.”

As Weber further alleged, Edge later on did his share of bullying during that same flight, as he supposedly poured a drink on her face, waking her up a second time. She recalled seeing the would-be 11-time world champion with a mostly-empty glass in his hand, with the beverage’s color matching that of the liquid that had been poured on her. According to Weber, this prompted her to confront Edge and ask him if he had a problem with her.

At that point, Edge allegedly denied pouring the drink on Weber, continuing to do so as she challenged him to “be a man” and fight her.

“At the end of the day, did I deserve it because I took two Ibuprofen that the trainer told me to take, and some ice, from the guy’s locker room? I don’t think so.”

Following the incidents with Edge and Orton, Weber decided that it was time for her to quit WWE due to the bullying she had purportedly experienced. She recalled speaking to then-company executive and performer Shane McMahon once the flight had landed in Alaska, telling him that she couldn’t keep working in an environment where her co-workers have “no respect” for her.

Weber’s accusations against Orton and Edge — who faced each other earlier this month in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 — are not the first of their kind in recent WWE history. On separate occasions, NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo has accused colleagues such as John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) and Corey Graves of bullying him, albeit mainly through their public comments on television and social media.