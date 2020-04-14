NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Al Horford, Josh Richardson, And Draft Picks For Buddy Hield

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around 2020 NBA Three-Point champion Buddy Hield and his future with the Sacramento Kings. Since he was demoted to the bench, there are speculations that Hield is growing unhappy with the Kings and could start finding his way out of Sacramento in the 2020 NBA offseason. With the Kings expected to re-sign Bogdan Bogdanovic in the 2020 NBA free agency, there is a strong possibility for them to consider trading Hield if they fail to fix the issue this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several NBA teams will surely express interest in adding Hield to their roster, including the Philadelphia 76ers. In his recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report included the Hield-to-Sixers trade as one of the blockbuster deals that would shake up the 2020-21 NBA season.

The 2019-20 NBA season is still far from over but with their current performance, most people don’t see the Sixers winning the NBA championship title or even reaching the NBA Finals this year. The Sixers may have made major upgrades on their roster last summer but the players, Al Horford and Josh Richardson, they got in the 2019 NBA free agency don’t complement franchise cornerstones Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The Sixers could correct their mistake by using Horford and Richardson as trade chips to find the ideal teammate for Simmons and Embiid in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Sixers would be sending a trade package including Horford, Richardson, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2020 second-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Hield and Cory Joseph. If the Kings ask for more assets in return, Favale said that the Sixers shouldn’t think twice before sending another future draft pick to Sacramento.

“Philly shouldn’t rule out bolstering this offer if Sacramento presses. Hield is a perfect fit for a team trying to build around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two non-shooters. He can fly around screens, and his transition efficiency should skyrocket back to 2018-19 levels while throwing up bombs off passes from Simmons. If the Sixers need to attach one of their many other seconds to entice the Kings, then so be it.”

The deal is indeed a no-brainer for the Sixers as it would enable them to hit two birds with one stone. Aside from getting rid of Horford and his massive contract, the Sixers would be acquiring a young and promising talent in Hield who could form a lethal trio with Simmons and Embiid in Philadephia. Hield would give the Sixers a very reliable scoring option and three-point shooter.

This season, the 27-year-old shooting guard is 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are expected to improve once Hield returns to the starting lineup and receives a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor. Joseph may just be a salary-cap filler in the deal, but he would provide the Sixers a reliable backup point guard with playoff experience.