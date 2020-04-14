Brit Manuela Flaunts Incredible Physique In An Itty-Bitty Tan Bikini

Brit Manuela flaunted her impressive bikini body in a hot new Instagram share this week. The American model posted the swimsuit-clad snap to her feed on Tuesday morning.

The brunette bombshell posed in the middle of an open room in her apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The space was still unfurnished, as the model has only recently moved in after leaving her previous residence in California. Brit did, however, have a full-length mirror set up, which provided as a means for her to snap the sizzling selfie that was an instant hit with her 910,000 followers.

Brit looked smoking hot as she flaunted her incredible physique in an itty-bitty tan bikini that popped against her gorgeous bronzed glow. The set included a longline, sports bra-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms. The piece also had a low-cut scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The top half of Brit’s look was certainly risque, however, the bottom part took it to the next level. The model wore an impossibly tiny pair of bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate the social media platform’s nudity guidelines. Its dangerously high-cut style displayed Brit’s sculpted legs and curves in their entirety, while its thin waistband drew attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The star accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and stud earrings that provided her barely-there look just the right amount of bling. She tied her long, dark tresses up in a messy bun, and wore a minimal amount of makeup that highlighted her striking natural beauty.

Brit also included a second slide in her post that taught her followers how to determine their “life path number,” as well as an inspiring caption.

Fans quickly flooded Brit’s steamy new Instagram upload with love. It has accumulated over 17,000 likes within one hour of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“Girl you look amazing!!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Brit was “a living, breathing angel.”

“How can someone be so perfect?” a third follower asked.

“Everything goals,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Fans wishing to see more of the model’s flawless figure did not have to scroll far down her feed. Another recent upload saw her showing off her assets in an impossibly tiny teal bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 39,000 likes.