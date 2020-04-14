Padma Lakshmi Cooks In Two Bras After Trolls Deem Her ‘Immoral’ For Going Braless In Her Kitchen

Padma showed her followers how she was cooking lasagna with white ragu using what she had available in her kitchen.

Padma Lakshmi made sure that her critics noticed that she was wearing two bras in her latest cooking video. On Monday, the 49-year-old Top Chef host took to Instagram to show her 682,000 followers how she was whipping up a tasty dish using ingredients that she already had available in her kitchen. As reported by The Daily Mail, she also revealed that her last such upload was slammed by internet trolls who complained that she wasn’t wearing a bra.

In her newer video, Padma was rocking a ribbed sports bra in a vibrant shade of blue. The thin straps of a black bra could be seen peeking out from underneath the garment’s tank-style sleeves. Her two tops exposed just a hint of cleavage.

Padma was also rocking a pair of dark blue drawstring sweatpants, which were pulled down low to better showcase her flat stomach. She accessorized her casual look with a gold medallion necklace and a second gold chain that featured a sapphire pendant dangling between two emerald jewels.

Padma was wearing her dark hair down, and she was sporting an understated beauty look that included a soft pink lip, mascara, and eye shadow in an earthy color palette.

Padma was joined by her daughter, 10-year-old Krishna. The little girl played the role of food critic by informing her mom that she couldn’t taste the mushroom in her cheesy pasta dish.

In the caption of her post, Padma explained that she was rocking two bras in the video because some of her Instagram followers had complained that it was “immoral” for her to go braless in her own kitchen.

The internet trolls that Padma called out had seen a different cooking video that she uploaded last week. In it, the Bravo star was wearing a tight gray tank dress. One of the top comments in response to that Instagram post was from a critic who accused Padma of feeling “the need to put her nipples on social media in every video.”

In the caption of her new post, Padma asked her followers not to “police women’s bodies.” Most of the responses were supportive of her previous sartorial choice.

“I’m sorry but if you can’t go braless while cooking in your own kitchen, what’s the point?” read one response to her post.

“No bras is one of the best (only good) things about quarantine,” another commenter wrote.

“I’m sorry what now? Two bras?! Now *that’s* immoral,” a third fan quipped.

While Padma made a conscious effort to cover up her chest in her latest video, she’s proved that she isn’t shy about showing off her body. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she delighted her fans earlier this year when she uploaded a video that showed her flaunting her fit figure in a tiny yellow string bikini.