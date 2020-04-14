Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Eat Cake In Bed To Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

Val Chmerkovskiy and wife Jenna Johnson celebrated their first anniversary by eating cake in bed. Bedsheets and a long veil covered them up in the new Instagram share. The happy couple posted the sweet pic as they hunkered down in their home together, sharing a quiet celebration in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dancing with the Stars power duo, who wed on April 13, 2019, is experiencing a different type of a celebration than the one they enjoyed when they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony overlooking the ocean at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

In the new pic, the couple is seated in their bed, covered in a set of luxurious white sheets and a comforter. Val is holding what appears to be the top of their wedding cake. Married couples generally freeze the top layer of their cake for one year to eat on their first anniversary as a celebration of their commitment to one another. It seems that Jenna and Val participated in that tradition in their new share.

Jenna is wearing her long bridal veil in the image. The stunning headpiece trails down from the back of her head and is seen lying across the couple. She has her arm around her handsome husband, her left hand securely on his left shoulder where her stunning engagement ring and wedding band can be seen.

Val is kissing his lovely wife on the cheek as she eats a piece of the delicious-looking confection. He shares a rhyming verse in the caption of the post, where he declares his love for his wife, noting “honestly I can’t imagine loving you more.”

The headboard of what appears to be a king-size bed dominates the photo. The light-colored backboard is trimmed in dark wood and is stunning against wallpaper featuring an ornate pattern.

Fans loved the photo and wished the couple well as they celebrated this special milestone. Hundreds of followers flocked to the comments section of the share.

“You two look great, but all I see right now is that cake!!! I think I have been isolating too long,” quipped one fan of what they focused on in the image.

“Love you both! You’re such an adorable couple. Happy anniversary!” said a second supporter.

“A man who talks this way about his woman is very attractive,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Wow! 1 year already? That went fast. Happy Anniversary to you both” said a fourth person.