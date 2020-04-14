‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Lulu Has A Warning For Maxie

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers detail that besties Lulu and Maxie will spend some time together catching up on things. It seems that it will not take long for Valentin’s name to pop up and this will spark some heated comments.

As viewers saw during Monday’s show, Lulu is already feeling rather stressed and defensive these days. She bickered with Brook Lynn once again and wasn’t particularly happy to see Valentin talking with her mother at the Metro Court. Lulu is struggling over it being the anniversary of Dante’s departure from Port Charles and it looks as if this may all bubble up in a conversation she is about to have with Maxie.

The preview for Tuesday’s show shared via Twitter reveals that Maxie and Lulu will end up talking about Valentin as they meet up. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Maxie will be recounting the shocker she received as she started working with Lucy and Sasha at Deception.

Maxie had no idea that Valentin had infused a large amount of cash into Lucy’s Deception relaunch. Understandably, she was not terribly pleased that this significant development had not been shared with her until after she had already quit Crimson. Despite her unhappiness with this development, Maxie is forging forward with this new venture.

By the sounds of things, Lulu will sound the alarm over this. She will sternly tell her best friend that she cannot get involved with Valentin. Granted, Maxie already has a pretty thorough understanding of who Valentin is and how dirty his tricks can get.

Maxie watched Valentin manipulate Nina for the past couple of years, and she is well aware of all of the issues he’s had in trying to co-parent Charlotte with Lulu. All of that knowledge definitely caused Maxie to hesitate when she learned that Valentin had become financially involved in Deception.

Despite those concerns about Valentin, Maxie is staying put and this may cause something of a rift in her friendship with Lulu. If it does, it won’t be the first time that these two ladies have hit a snag in their years-long friendship.

Maxie will probably try to convince Lulu that her involvement with Deception doesn’t really have that much to do with Valentin. However, it sounds as if she may have a tough time winning her friend over on this.

As Lulu and Maxie discuss Valentin, he will cross paths with Nelle. It sounds as if this meet-up between Valentin and Nelle will be rather tense and could set the stage for big trouble in the days ahead.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that viewers will be seeing quite a bit of Valentin in the days ahead. SheKnows Soaps details that Valentin will be facing a significant surprise of some sort next week and it’ll be interesting to see if that comes from Lulu, Maxie, Nelle, Nina, or someone else.