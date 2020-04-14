Nina Serebrova Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy Black Bodysuit

Miami-based Russian model Nina Serebrova, who is well-known among her 2.8 million Instagram followers for posting her skin-baring snaps every week, recently went online and wowed onlookers with a hot booty snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Tuesday, April 14, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy black bodysuit, one that allowed her to put her perfect derriere on full display. To add a tinge of glam to her attire, she opted for a pair of thigh-high, snake-skin print boots that accentuated her long, sexy legs.

To pose for the picture, Nina could be seen standing on the rooftop of a building. She kept one of her legs on the ground while the other on the fence to provide her fans with a generous view of her booty and legs. She held her hair with one of her hands, while she kept the other on her thigh, seductively parted her lips and gazed into the camera.

Staying true to her signature style, she wore a full face of makeup. The application featured a dewy foundation, nude lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows. Nina wore her raven-colored tresses down and let them flow freely over her back, while she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

In terms of accessories, she kept it chic by opting for a pair of large hoop earrings and a few rings.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Downtown Miami, while in the caption, she asked her fans whether they like her candid snaps more or the ones from her professional modeling photoshoots. She also took to the comments section and asked her followers to describe the pic in a few words.

In the end, she tagged her photographer, Daria Koso, in the post for credits. Daria also posted a few snaps of Nina from the same shoot on her own Instagram page.

Within an hour of going live, Nina’s post amassed more than 17,000 likes and above 380 comments in which fans and followers not only praised her for her amazing booty but they also appreciated her sense of style.

“Very sexy and perfect body!!! [Heart emoji],” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Are you kidding me????? This is insane!!!!” another user chimed in.

“You look extremely stunning in this picture,” a third admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Dasha Mart, Laurence Bedard and Bruna Rangel Lima.