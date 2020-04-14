Florida Added Professional Sports Employees To ‘Essential Services’ List During The Coronavirus Pandemic

While major sports leagues around the country are still shut down, the state of Florida thinks it has come up with a solution for allowing Major League Baseball and others to resume their seasons. While only essential services and businesses are being allowed to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic, state agencies and the governor are largely allowed to determine what makes up an “essential service.”

A new memo issued by Jared Moskowitz, state coordinating officer for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, lays out what services and organizations the government defines as essential. Included in that list are professional sports.

“Employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience — including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production — only if the location is closed to the general public.”

This means that the Florida Marlins, the Florida Panthers, and the Orlando Magic could all get back to, or start, their seasons, as long as fans weren’t in attendance.

As Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk points out, the WWE has already taken advantage of this loophole. The organization aired its Monday Night Raw earlier this week from its Orlando headquarters.

That doesn’t mean the other pro sports leagues are guaranteed to take advantage. The NFL, for one, has ordered every team to cease operations at its facilities. Major League Baseball and the NBA have also told their teams they aren’t to be holding any kind of organized workouts or practices.

Florida is looking to open the door, in case the leagues decide they want to come back. It’s important to note that there are several states that have professional sports teams that would have to take similar steps.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom – for instance – has said he doesn’t believe coronavirus restrictions are going to be lifted by August or September. If the NFL, MLB, NBA and college football wanted to come back this fall, they would have to find a way to do it outside of that state. Florida is essentially offering an alternative.

Smith points out that while Florida is showing flexibility in what makes up an essential service, that’s not necessarily a good thing. Grocery stores and pharmacies are staying open because people cannot live without food and medicine. People in the state of Florida can live — and have been living — without professional sports.

This isn’t the first time the state of Florida has made a move or talked about making a move that has been met with some raised eyebrows. Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he wanted to reopen schools next month. In stating why he thought that was a good idea, he claimed COVID-19 isn’t harmful to people under the age of 25.