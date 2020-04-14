Coronavirus Can Spread From Corpses, Warn Forensic Scientists In New Report

Medical examiners have learned that victims of the deadly coronavirus can continue to spread the disease — even after death. A new report detailed the first known case of corpse-to-human transmission of COVID-19, sparking fears for the safety of medical examiners and morgue workers.

According to BuzzFeed News, the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine released a study on Sunday that reported on a case in Thailand where a medical examiner tested positive for COVID-19 due to his proximity with bodies that had died due to the virus.

“This is the first report on COVID-19 infection and death among medical personnel in a Forensic Medicine unit,” the study claimed.

Though little is known about how long the coronavirus can survive in dead bodies or how it can be transmitted, the authors of the study have since urged medical personnel and others who worked with corpses to maintain rigorous hygienic practices to avoid contracting the virus.

“The disinfection procedure used in operation rooms might be applied in pathology/forensic units too,” wrote the authors, Won Sriwijitalai of the RVT Medical Center in Bangkok and Viroj Wiwanitkit of China’s Hainan Medical University.

Though the study focused on medical workers, other experts have pointed out that the concern also applies to other individuals who handle corpses.

“Not just the medical examiners, but morgue technicians and the people in funeral homes need to take extra care,” said Angelique Corthals, a professor of pathology at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“It is a real concern,” she added.

Veronique de Viguerie / Getty Images

The study also warned that the dangers for those working with dead victims could be higher than estimated due to the fact that few corpses were tested for COVID-19 post-mortem.

“At present, there is no data on the exact number of COVID-19 contaminated corpses since it is not a routine practice to examine for COVID-19 in dead bodies in Thailand,” the study added.

Thailand currently has 41 confirmed deaths, though many believe the fatality number if much higher.

Thailand is not the only country that does not test for coronavirus post-mortem. Countries such as Italy and the United States have also neglected to test dead bodies for the virus, leading many to claim that the death count should be much higher than reported.

The timing of the new report comes as medical examiners and morgue workers have been overwhelmed with the growing body count of victims of COVID-19 pandemic.

Though projected estimates of the death toll have been lowered in recent days, Dr. Anthony Fauci has nevertheless claimed that the disease could claim a staggering 60,000 lives in the United States alone, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The current death count from COVID-19 is close to 24,000 in the United States and around 122,000 globally.