Chanel West Coast Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Tight Camouflage-Print Look

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast shared a sizzling double Instagram update with her 3.4 million Instagram followers that showcased her bombshell body in a camouflage ensemble. As Chanel mentioned in the caption of her post, the snap was taken in the hallway of her home. The wall behind her featured several framed pieces, and a skylight filled the space with natural light.

The first snap was taken from a closer perspective, highlighting Chanel’s upper body and face. She rocked an oversized camouflage-print top that covered up her curves, including her cleavage, with sleeves that came all the way to her elbows. However, she tucked the front of the shirt in to her matching bottoms, helping to define her waist a bit.

Chanel expressed her personal style by adding several necklaces, including a shorter chain necklace and a delicate pendant necklace. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down in a medium-length sleek style. She had a peach shade on her lips with a glossy finish, and her deep brown eyes were rimmed with liner for a seductive vibe.

In the second snap from her Instagram update, Chanel turned around to give her fans a peek at more of the outfit, and at how it looked from behind. She placed one hand on her thigh and the other on the wall beside her as she glanced over her shoulder, delivering a smoldering look for the camera.

Chanel paired the oversized top with form-fitting shorts that highlighted her curvaceous physique. The shorts had a figure-hugging fit that clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her toned derriere and sculpted thighs. They ended a few inches down her thighs, making for a sexy at-home ensemble. The look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Chanel made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

“You always killing it mama,” one fan said, loving the look.

“Ain’t enough camouflage in the world to hide that [peach emoji],” another follower commented, captivated by Chanel’s sculpted rear.

“A queen and a goddess all in one,” another fan added.

“Gorgeous! And you can rap? You are amazing!” one fan commented.

Chanel has been thrilling her fans with sizzling snaps taken during quarantine that showcase her incredible physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared another snap taken in a sexy Fashion Nova ensemble. She rocked a scandalously sheer pink lace mini dress that left little to the imagination, which she accessorized with a pair of sky-high pink heels. She finished off the pink vibe by incorporating the hue in her eye makeup and on her nails, and the shot showcased her curves to perfection.