‘That Thing You Do!’ Band The Oneders To Reunite For COVID-19 Relief Fund

The actors who made up the fictitious band from the 1997 film That Thing You Do!, The Oneders (pronounced The Wonders), will reunite for a watch party of the hit film as part of MusicCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Funds raised will aid musicians and touring professionals who are out of work because of coronavirus.

The film was written, directed by, and starred Tom Hanks as Mr. White, the band’s manager. The Oscar-winning actor recently battled the virus alongside his wife Rita Wilson, who also tested positive. Hanks and his wife were treated in Australia, where the actor was readying himself for a role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

The reunion will honor Adam Schlesinger who penned the film’s memorable title track and died from COVID-19 on April 1 at the age of just 52 years old. Known for his work with the band Fountains of Wayne and the hit song “Stacey’s Mom,” Adam was an Emmy-winning music producer on the television series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and was nominated for a Best Song Oscar for the title track of That Thing You Do!.

The Oneders were played by Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Johnathon Schaech, and Tom Everett Scott. Tom made the announcement of the watch party on his official Twitter.

Calling all Oneders fans!!

Join the band and special guests for a LIVE #ThatThingYouDo watch party in support of @MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund this Friday, April 17 at 7pmEsT/4pmPST on our YouTube channelhttps://t.co/aUcxXlz1vf pic.twitter.com/ISEtQr3tuz — Tom Everett Scott (@TomEScott) April 13, 2020

The film details the humble beginnings, rise to fame, and eventual fall of the 1960s fictional band. The pattern depicted in the film was sadly one followed by many bands who experienced the feared one-hit-wonder.

Tom’s Twitter post teased surprise guests, including Liv Tyler, who also starred in the film, upon the announcement of the fundraiser. The online event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the official Wonders YouTube channel.

The last time the fictional band reunited was in 2017 when Ethan Embry, Johnathon Schaech, and Tom Everett Scott came together for a special performance in Los Angeles to honor the film’s 21st anniversary, reported Entertainment Weekly. Steve Zahn was unable to attend the reunion due to a scheduling conflict.

Fans were thrilled to hear of the reunion and shared their excitement in the comments section of the Twitter post.

“My heart is bursting with excitement!!! Always loved it. I remember seeing it with my Grandma and she couldn’t keep the title straight. She’d call it it ‘Those Things They Do’ or ‘That Thing He Does.’ It was adorable. I can’t wait!” said one Twitter fan.

“The Oh-NEE-ders are back? Yasss!” remarked a second follower.

“Not an exaggeration. This movie is the reason I started playing drums 20 years ago. So excited for this,” stated a third fan.