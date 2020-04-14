Carrie Underwood Rocks Pigtails In Adorable Reply To Dolly Parton

Carrie had a message amid the pandemic.

Carrie Underwood shared her response to a recent tag from Dolly Parton after the country asked challenged Carrie, Reba McEntire, Hoda Kotb, and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus to take to social media to reveal who they’re staying home for amid the coronavirus pandemic. The adorable snap, which the mom of two shared to Instagram on April 13, showed her with her hair in plaited pigtails as she told her 9.6 million followers who she was self-isolating at home for.

In the photo, Carrie posed up against a wall of white wood panelling as she held up a sign to the camera.

The pink piece of paper featured the words “#IStayHomeFor My Boys” which appeared to be written in different colored crayons alongside two hearts. The 37-year-old “Southbound” singer is married to retired NHL star Mike Fisher and the couple have two sons together, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

Carrie looked super cute as she held the sign up with her left hand and seemingly snapped the selfie with her right hand.

Her long blond locks were kept away from her face with two braids on either side of her head while she kept things casual in a navy blue t-shirt with a pizza logo.

The beauty — who recently stuck her tongue out as she got in a socially distanced workout in on the grounds of her Tennessee home — kept things a little more glam with her makeup as she rocked a slightly smokey eye with nude pink lips.

In the caption, she thanked Dolly for nominating her to take part in the challenge, which is doing the rounds on social media right now as people across the globe hold up a sign with the names of the people they’re staying home for in order to keep them safe.

In turn, Carrie nominated two couples from the world of country music. She asked Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman to take part as well as Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who Carrie recently got some hilarious advice from when it comes to how to make it through the lockdown.

The comments section of the photo — which has been liked more than 225,000 times — was flooded with sweet messages for the “Something In The Water” singer.

“That’s a wonderful Mother AND Wife.!!!!” one person commented on the photo.

A second commented in all caps, “BEAUTIFUL.”

“I have never seen anyone more beautiful,” a third wrote.

The photo also caught the attention of Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles, who commented on Carrie’s post by calling her “such a beauty!”

Carrie’s latest upload came shortly after she and Mike joined forces to share a video message urging the people of Tennessee to stay at home amid the pandemic.