Bru Luccas Is A Smokeshow In Tiny Black Bikini & Matching Fedora At La Jolla Cove

Bru Luccas took to Instagram yesterday to share another hot snapshot that showed her clad in a tiny black bikini. Her April 14 share gave her fans just what they needed to jump-start their Monday, and it’s already proven to be a hit.

The Brazilian beauty, who recently sizzled in a floral bikini on Easter, took to her page to entice fans with the brand new shot that had a gorgeous setting. The photo captured Luccas on a long stretch of road in La Jolla Cove. Behind her was lush greenery, as well as a sliver of deep blue ocean water. In the caption of the post, she kept things very simple, adding only two smiley face emoji — including one in a hat.

Luccas did not share if the update was current or a throwback, but one thing was for sure — her beachside trip called for the perfect outfit, and the model slayed in an itty-bitty black bikini. The top of the suit had thick black straps that sat on either side of her shoulders, showcasing her toned arms. The piece also boasted a plunging neckline that did a great job of displaying her ample assets. A small slit in the middle of the top accentuated even more of her cleavage, while also drawing attention to her trim midsection.

The bottom of the bikini provided even less coverage, allowing the model to flaunt her sculpted legs and thighs. The floss-like waistband was barely enough to hold the suit together, while a triangular piece of material was the only thing covering her. Her curvy hips were also on full display thanks to the tiny bikini.

Luccas completed her beach-chic look with a trendy black fedora that had a leather hat band. The piece did a great job of shielding her from the sun, creating a bit of a shadow on her forehead. She added a small amount of makeup, an application that included eyeliner and mascara. The model styled her long, highlighted locks off to one side of her shoulder. The Brazilian babe opted to ditch the shoes and went barefoot for the outing.

Fans gave the photo plenty of love with over 143,000 likes and more than 800 comments in just a few hours.

“Omg, you are perfect Bru,” one admirer raved.

“Gorgeous babe,” a second fan added, with a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning very beautiful,” a third Instagrammer wrote, alongside a trail of red heart emoji.