Bru Luccas Is A Smokeshow In Tiny Black Bikini & Matching Fedora At La Jolla Cove

Bru Luccas took to Instagram yesterday to share another hot snapshot that showed her clad in a tiny black bikini. Her April 14 share gave her fans just what they needed to jump-start their Monday, and it’s already proven to be a hit.

The Brazilian beauty, who recently sizzled in a floral bikini on Easter, took to her page to entice fans with the brand new shot that had a gorgeous setting. The photo captured Luccas on top of a long stretch of road in La Jolla Cove. Behind her were several lush green plants, as well as a sliver of deep blue ocean water. In the caption of the post, she kept things very simple, adding only two smiley face emoji — including one in a hat.

Luccas did not share if the update was current or a throwback, but one thing was for sure — her beachside trip called for the perfect outfit, and the model slayed in an itty bitty black bikini. The top of the suit had thick black straps that sat on either side her shoulders, showcasing her toned arms. The piece also boasted a plunging neckline that did a great job of showing off her ample assets. A small slit in the middle of the suit accentuated even more of her chest, while also drawing attention to her trim midsection.

The bottom of the outfit provided even less coverage, allowing for the model to flaunt her sculpted legs and thighs. The floss-like fabric was barely enough to hold the suit together while a triangular piece of cloth was the only thing covering her modesty. Her chiseled hip bones were also on full display thanks to the barely-there bikini.

Luccas completed her beach-chic look with a trendy black fedora that had a thick leather strap in the center. The piece did a great job of shielding her from the sun, creating a bit of a shadow on her forehead. She added a small amount of makeup, including eyeliner and mascara, while wearing her long, highlighted locks off to one side of her shoulder. The Brazilian babe opted to ditch the shoes — going barefoot.

Fans gave the photo plenty of love with over 143,000 likes and well over 800 comments in just a few hours.

“Omg, you are perfect Bru,” one admirer raved.

“Gorgeous babe,” a second fan added with the addition of a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning very beautiful,” a third Instagrammer added alongside a trail of a red heart emoji.