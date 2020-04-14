‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Poses On A Yoga Mat In Her Tranquil Garden Oasis

The Netflix star enjoys a peaceful moment while quarantining at home.

Love is Blind star Giannina Gibelli posted a “tranquil” photo to Instagram. The fan-favorite from the Netflix reality show posed for a gorgeous shot in a serene setting while quarantining at home.

In the photo, Giannina is sitting on a purple yoga mat as she sips from a coffee mug. The barefoot blonde beauty wears sunglasses and a two-piece rainbow-print activewear set and is surrounded by an oasis of potted plants, cacti, and other beautiful greenery as she takes in the peaceful moment from what appears to be her balcony.

In the caption to the post, Giannina revealed that she always wanted to grow her own food and that she recently planted a lemon tree, tomato plants, and some herbs as she moves toward a sustainable lifestyle. The reality star added that she is patiently waiting for her fruit plants to grow as the universe slowly begins to heal amid the fallout of the worldwide health pandemic.

In comments to the post, fans raved about Giannina’s Splendid-brand yoga outfit, her Gaiam mat, and the stunning braided rope and glass bulb plant hanger seen in the background of her photo.

“You’re so cute,” one fan wrote to Giannina. “What’s the easiest plant to keep alive?? I’m an awful plant mama.”

“Snake plants by far!” the Love is Blind beauty replied ” I can’t kill ’em lol”

Other fans told Giannina they love the “vibes” in her photo, and some called the reality star “beautiful inside and out.”

“Your energy is so beautiful,” another fan wrote.

Giannina’s Love is Blind co-star Kelly Chase also commented on her friend’s peaceful Instagram pic.

“Love you ya little whimsical fairy,” Kelly wrote to Giannina. “Love the outfit, yoga mat and garden full of love!”

Giannina also received a few marriage proposals as one fan told her he would have said “I do” to her “real quick” had he been a suitor on her season of the Netflix dating experiment.

Fans know that Giannina probably won’t accept a proposal from anyone other than her Love is Blind boyfriend. The Netflix star, who regularly posts photos and updates to social media, is still in a relationship with Damian Powers despite the fact that he rejected her at the altar while filming the hit dating show 18 months ago.

Giannina has been quarantining with Damian for weeks and she has been very reflective on her past journey and her hopes for the future.