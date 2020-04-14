‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Talks Beau Clark Drama, Calls Blaming Editing A ‘Cop-Out’

Kristen Doute isn't happy with how her feud with Beau Clark was portrayed, but she's not blaming editing.

During a video interview with Meaww days ago, which was later shared on YouTube, Doute opened up about her thoughts on her on-screen dispute with Clark before admitting that when it comes to the edits of the show, producers couldn’t possibly show all sides to every story because there simply isn’t enough time.

“All the stuff with Beau and I that has been going on this season thus far is frustrating to me,” Doute explained when asked if she felt that certain things had been left on the cutting room floor.

According to Doute, she believes her Vanderpump Rules producers and edits have done their due diligence with the show but would never blame editing for the way she’s looked at times. As she explained, she’s never one to credit her poor behavior to editing and feels that doing so would be a complete cop-out.

During an earlier episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Doute was seen feuding with Clark at the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright amid her messy feud with Stassi Schroeder and during one particular moment between them at a pre-wedding event, Clark was forced to shoot Doute down and let her know that the only thing he cares about is Schroeder.

The moment between Doute and Clark was quite awkward to watch and seemed to make Doute and Schroeder even more distant amid their messy feud.

Doute went on to say that when it comes to filming a reality show, viewers of Vanderpump Rules likely don’t understanding that a lot goes into the editing and producing of the series.

“We all are one-dimensional essentially because they have a story to tell. They can’t show three, four sides of all of us. They have to pick and chose,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute went through hardships with her friendships with Schroeder and Katie Maloney during Vanderpump Rules Season 8, which she opened up about during last week’s episode of the show after learning she had been left out of Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s wedding trip to Las Vegas.

“This is super hurtful,” she later says in a confessional. “Katie’s just being a b*tch. Katie has tunnel vision sometimes. Like, it’s Katie’s world of problems and we’re all f*cking revolving around it.”