Gia Macool Nearly Pops A Button On Skintight Crop Top While Posing In Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Gia Macool knows how to get the attention of her 1.8 million Instagram followers. Most of the time she does it by flaunting her curves while scantily clad. Her latest update featured her looking smoking hot while she flashed plenty of skin in a tight crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.

Gia’s top featured short sleeves and a button-up front. It was a light beige color and had a low-cut neck that left a good deal of her cleavage exposed. The top button was undone, and it looked like her voluptuous chest was about to pop the next button as the top strained to contain her. She paired the top with olive green bikini bottoms that sat low on her hips. They had silver ring details on the front and strings that tied at the sides of her hips, drawing the eye to her sexy curves.

Gia’s update featured her standing outside in a woodsy area near a trail. She faced the camera while she leaned against a picnic table. The model stood with on leg in front of the other, showing off her hourglass shape and toned thighs. She smiled as she placed one hand in her hair while her other hand held the bottom her her shirt. Her flat abs were also prominent as she struck the sexy pose.

Gia’s long hair fell over one shoulder in loose curls. Her makeup application included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and stud earrings.

In the post’s caption, she wished her followers a nice day while crediting the photographer for his efforts.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over the sultry shot.

“Wow. You look amazing. Keep the good work,” one follower wrote.

“good lord you look incredible. Great pic!” a second admirer said.

Other followers took a moment to thank Gia for sharing her titillating pictures.

“It’s morning here and just woke up to your post so you really made my entire day Hope you’re having a good Monday,” a third Instagram user told her.

“Thank you, I needed to see a beautiful image today,” commented a fourth fan.

Gia has given her follower plenty of content to drool over the past few months. She regularly shares snapshots that show her wearing everything from sexy dresses to barely-there bikinis.