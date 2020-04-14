Nicole Thorne Slays In A Black Mini Dress At Home

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sizzling double Instagram update in which she flaunted her toned physique in a black mini dress. The snap was taken at Nicole’s home in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, and she included the location in the geotag of the post.

Nicole posed in a corner of her space with a large full-body mirror complete with a gold arched frame visible behind her. However, her incredible body in the flirty mini dress remained the focal point of the shot. The mini dress she wore in the two snaps was from the brand Missy Empire, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

In the first shot, Nicole faced the camera as she showed off the front of the dress. The mini dress featured long sleeves with tight cuffs and a column of small buttons going all the way down the front of the garment. The neckline dipped low, showing off a hint of skin but not actually baring any of Nicole’s cleavage.

The garment hugged her waist, accentuating her hourglass physique, before flowing out over her curvaceous hips. It ended just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her incredible legs on display, although the crop of the photo meant that just a sliver of her thighs was visible in the picture.

Nicole parted her long brunette locks in the middle and they tumbled down her chest in loose curls. She kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of large statement hoop earrings and a pendant necklace that drew attention to her chest. Her makeup was minimal, with a dusky rose shade on her plump lips and bold brows that drew attention to her piercing eyes.

For the second snap in the update, Nicole turned her body to the side to show off the dress in profile. The alternative angle showed just how scandalously short the garment was, and how much of her toned legs were on display. She glanced at the camera over her shoulder as she posed for the sexy shot which flaunted a serious amount of leg.

Nicole’s followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and the post racked up over 6,600 likes within just two hours. It also received 112 comments within the same time span from her eager followers.

“Such a beauty,” one fan said.

“You look so gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Such a stunner,” yet another said.

