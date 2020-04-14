Pregnant Nikki Bella Shares No-Makeup Photo Complete With Gray Hairs

Nikki Bella got very candid with her fans on Instagram this week as she stripped back the glam for a very candid selfie. The pregnant WWE star cozied up to her fiance, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, as she went completely makeup-free while proudly showing off her gray hairs for the world to see.
The star looked much less glamorous than fans are used to but still looked every inch the superstar in the April 12 upload as she opened up about how her pregnancy has changed her body, including her recent weight gain.
Nikki, who’s expected to give birth to her first child this summer, confirmed that the photo was all her and Artem with no trickery or filters in the very lengthy and heartfelt caption that accompanied the photo.
She shared that her pregnancy has given her pigmentation on her cheeks and on her upper lip, while she also revealed that spending so much time in doors amid the coronavirus stay at home order has “reminded [her] of the sparkles” and the “wild eyebrows” she has, as she referred to a few gray hairs that were just visible in her dark locks.
View this post on Instagram
Time for that no filter post. Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on. Oh and that I have an amazing chef as a fiancé! Who’s trying to make me gain a lot more pounds than my thighs that are already touching and rubbing would like. Can’t wait for my Laser Away appointments after breast feeding bc I have realized there is no boundary to where, when and how much your hair wants to grow. (I’m officially becoming Brie lol!!) Learning to sleep on my side this past month has been a challenge especially bc it has brought a lot of neck pain back and now my cheeks have some fun friends that have joined them (pimples lol) can’t wait to get a facial again! Dreaming of that Sothys spa in Paris (dream big right lol) But goodness it’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday. I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. I’m going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life. ✨???? Hope to connect more with all you mommies on here. ❤️
She also joked about her pregnancy weight gain thanks to her husband-to-be as she told fans that she’s been enjoying Artem’s cooking so much as they self-isolate together that her thighs are “already touching and rubbing.”
Nikki then continued to open up about a few other things she’s learned so far in her pregnancy, including the growth of unwanted hair and how to sleep on her side to support her growing bump.
The star — who announced that both she and her twin sister Brie Bella are both pregnant at the same time back in January — also got candid about having pimples as she encouraged her 9.1 million followers to learn love themselves a little more without make-up and constant beauty appointments.
In the stunning photo accompanying the lengthy and inspiring caption, Nikki pressed her forehead against the side of Artem’s face as she shot the selfie.
She had her dark hair tied up into a messy bun on the top of her head and rocked a strappy black top which was just visible in the photo.
The dancer also kept things casual as he sported a full beard and moustache and a grey t-shirt.
Fans clearly loved getting to see a less glammed-up Nikki on her social media and were quick to share their praise in the comments section after seeing her get so candid.
“You still are beautiful no matter what with makeup & without makeup,” one person told the Total Divas and Total Bellas star, who’s been proudly showing off her growing baby bump over the past few months.
“You’re so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Artem!” another fan said.
“How amazing and real!” a third Instagram user wrote with a red heart emoji.
The photo has received almost 300,000 likes.