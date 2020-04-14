Allie Auton Continues Her ‘At Home Pic Series’ In Baby Blue Lingerie

Allie Auton went scantily-clad in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model took to her account on Tuesday to continue her “at home pic series” with a new set of skin-baring photos that added some serious heat to her page. The duo of images were staged in Allie’s bedroom at her home in Brisbane, Queensland. The space was furnished with a large bed covered in white linens, a small gold end table, and a full-length mirror, which the 23-year-old stood, and then sat, in front of for the sizzling selfies.

Being at home, Allie was dressed in the bare minimum in the photos, leaving much of her incredible physique well within eyesight. She sported a skimpy set of lingerie from Oh Polly in a gorgeous, baby blue color that popped against her tanned skin. The set included a tiny bralette with a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. It also featured thin straps that showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders, and a thick, logo band that wrapped tight around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of revealing panties in her barely-there look. The undergarment boasted a high-cut design that allowed Allie to flaunt her sculpted legs and curves in their entirety. The piece also mimicked its matching counterpart with a thick logo waistband that sat high up on the model’s hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

Allie completed her look with a pair of calf-high white socks and a white linen button-up, which she left open to give her audience the ultimate look at her incredible figure. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace for some bling and tied her platinum tresses in a messy low bun. Allie also wore a minimal application of makeup that included a rose pink lipstick, dusting of blush and eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara.

The double-pic update proved to be a huge hit with Allie’s 568,000 followers on the social media platform. It has earned more than 17,000 likes after six hours of going live to her page. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well.

“Absolutely gorgeous babe,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Allie was ‘body goals.”

“What the literal heck…this is hot hot hot,” a third admirer quipped.

“Pale blue looks incredible on you,” remarked a fourth follower.

Along with her “at home pic series, Allie been sharing a number of throwback snaps to her Instagram feed as well. She recently went into the archives for a photo from a past beach trip to the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, where she rocked a minuscule teal bikini and fedora hat. That look was popular with her fans as well, who awarded the post over 16,000 likes.