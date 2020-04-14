Witney Carson Is Glowing In Bedroom Selfie On Instagram

Witney Carson is glowing in a bedroom selfie shared to Instagram. The Dancing with the Stars pro looks absolutely radiant in the share, where she is seen from the waist up. The professional hoofer has spent the past several weeks hunkered down with family in Utah and has maintained regular contact with her followers as she connects with them during this worldwide health crisis.

Witney is currently sheltering in place alongside her parents Jill and Tyler, husband Carson McAllister, sister Camry, brothers Cade and Jaxton, and other family members in her hometown of American Fork, Utah. She has posted several photos since the coronavirus pandemic began to the social media sharing site, most notably a stunning outdoor pic where she is standing alongside two horses with snow-capped mountains in the distance.

She is dressed casually for this latest photo, posing in a bedroom and wearing a cute ruched crop top with short sleeves.

The garment fits across her upper body snugly, providing a sexy silhouette without showing too much skin.

Adorned with tiny flowers in white and tan, the shirt has a square neckline that falls into a stitched bottom that runs horizontally across the waistline of the garment. Witney paired the adorable shirt with a pair of light-colored jeans and a Western-styled belt buckle attached to a black leather strap.

As for her flawless makeup and hair fashion, the dancer was on-point, pairing a relaxed look with her outfit to create a dynamic overall appearance.

Witney paired a foundation that seamlessly blended into her jawline with a light-colored blush that highlighted her cheekbones in a natural manner. She lined her blue eyes with black liquid eyeliner, extending the line a bit to create a slight cat-eye. A gold-brown eye shadow was applied to her lids to add a slight pop of color and her eyes were complete with lots of black mascara.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 19 mirrorball winner finished off her face fashion with a light-colored glossy lip.

Witney’s hair is worn long and loose. Her blondish brown tresses are fashioned into a casual curled style that hits her shoulders.

Fans loved her overall look and shared their comments regarding the post.

“Whitney you are so adorbs,” stated one fan.

“I love your hair & your shirt!” remarked a second admirer of the fan-favorite Dancing with the Stars pro.

“By far the best coach on the series, most talented of all,” said a third fan of the dancer, whom they appear to like the best of all the DWTS pros.