China Attempts To Revive Car Sales With Cash Incentives For Buyers After Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown

China‘s auto market has suffered immensely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with sales plunging 42 percent in the first quarter of 2020. As the world’s biggest auto market fights to get back on its feet and encourage consumers to buy new cars, many local governments are offering people cash subsidies when they purchase a new vehicle, according to CNN.

By April in any given year, China averages about six million car sales. This year, the total has been about 3.7 million, nearly half the amount. The market plunged 79 percent in February and 43 percent in March compared with the same months in 2019.

Around 40 million people rely on the auto sector for jobs in China and the industry typically brings in around $1 trillion every year. The market is not only crucial to the country’s economy but also to the economies of countries all around the world. Companies such as Volkswagen and General Motors rely heavily on China’s auto market for revenue.

While car production has resumed following long periods of lockdowns throughout the country, the industry is still suffering from a lack of consumers.

Alicia García-Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis, commented on China’s current situation.

“While the supply chain disruption by coronavirus is surely a headache for auto makers, plummeting demand could be even more life-threatening after two consecutive years of sales contraction in China.”

China Photos / Getty Images

China’s auto industry is currently under pressure to boost sales as recent estimates warn that auto sales could drop 10 percent by the end of the year. In an attempt to encourage consumers to purchase cars, the country is rolling out incentives to buyers.

In Beijing, it was announced that subsidies and tax breaks for new energy vehicles would be extended for another two years despite moves to cut these subsidies last year. Various cities and provinces are also incentivizing consumers with cash subsidies, with some as high as $1,400.

Despite the incentives, the car market in China is likely to continue to suffer. A lack of demand for cars coupled with rising housing costs, a growing gap between the rich and poor, and regulatory restrictions for banks have all contributed to an overall sag in the industry. Many people do not have the extra funds to spare on expensive purchases, such as cars.

In García-Herrero’s report, she notes that the purchasing power of Chinese consumers has been steadily weakening and that this may contribute to an underlying structural problem that could potentially persist for years to come.