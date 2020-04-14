‘High School Musical’ Cast, Including Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Reuniting For Disney Sing-Along Special

The cast will be joining from their respective homes to perform 'We're All in This Together.'

The High School Musical reunion is happening. According to reporting from Deadline, the cast of the original film is set to reunite as part of The Disney Family Singalong, a special that’s set to air this Thursday, April 16 on ABC. The special will feature the cast performing “We’re All in This Together” from the movie, which made its debut on the Disney Channel in 2006.

The members of the cast set to perform from their homes include Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel. Kenny Ortega, who directed the original film, said that Efron had been difficult to reach, but as soon as he heard about the project, he was eager to hop on board.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course. Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes,” Ortega told Deadline.

Ortega also noted the communal message of the song they were performing, and said that he hoped it would lift people up as they continue to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the singalong was “an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.”

Throughout the crisis, the director said he’d been sent videos of people using the song as an anthem to get them through difficult circumstances.

“You’re hearing those words chanted out — I’ve been sent videos from doctors, orderlies, nurses and medical professionals in masks and hospital gowns singing ‘We’re All In This Together’ in the hallways of hospitals. It’s a really nice fun coming together of a lot of young people that are banding together under the lyrics of this song for the show,” Ortega said.

Ashley Tisdale posted a video of herself performing the choreography on her TikTok and Instagram pages, and Ortega credited that video with starting the “movement” around the song.

The director continued by saying that there are young people all over the world who look up to the original cast of the film, and he thinks there will be something powerful about seeing them perform it in casual clothes from the comfort of their own homes. He said it would only emphasize the message of the song, which is that even the cast has had to face the circumstances around the virus head on. They aren’t immune to the virus’s effects.