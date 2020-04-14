Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Colorful Workout Gear

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been keeping her 3.3 million Instagram followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken at home. Her latest Instagram post is no different, as she shared a shot in which she rocked a colorful workout ensemble that showcased her toned physique.

The picture was taken in Arianny’s home, and she included the geotag of Los Angeles, California on the post. The brunette bombshell seems to prefer to work out in a particular area of her home, and that’s where the snap was taken. A large flat-screen television was visible on the wall behind her, and Arianny had a set-up that included a water bottle and a blue yoga mat laid out across the floor.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Arianny’s curves in her bold workout gear. She rocked a simple sports bra that featured a scoop neckline. The bra had a relatively high neckline that kept Arianny’s cleavage covered, but her sculpted shoulders and toned stomach were still visible in the look. The top featured a pattern that incorporated various shades into an abstract design for an eye-catching look.

Arianny paired the sports bra with a matching set of bottoms in the same bold print. The high-waisted leggings accentuated her hourglass physique, and she had her legs stretched out across the mat. Only a hint of her toned thighs and pert derriere were visible in the shot, based on how it was cropped.

Arianny looked ready to get her sweat on, as her long brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot, if any at all.

She posed with a beverage can in one hand, with the other hand resting on her thigh that was stretched out behind her. She mentioned the brand behind the beverage in the caption of her post, and shared her thoughts on it with her followers.

Arianny’s fans absolutely loved the fit and sexy update, and the post racked up over 16,600 likes within just 16 hours. It also received 187 comments from her eager fans.

“Nice outfit!! Those colors are poppin,” one fan said, loving Arianny’s bold look.

“Such goals!” another follower added.

“Simply beautiful,” another follower said.

“Gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

While her most recent post was a simple snap taken at home, Arianny thrilled her followers with another recent Instagram update. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the UFC bombshell shared a sexy festival-inspired video project in which she rocked two different revealing ensembles, both including tiny Daisy Dukes.