Lala Kent ‘Sad’ Over Missed Wedding Week As Bridal Shower, Bachelorette Party Dates Quietly Go By

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star gets emotional as her original wedding date approaches.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is feeling understandably sad this week. A few weeks after the Bravo star and her fiance Randall Emmett announced they were postponing their April 18 wedding until July due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 30-year-old bride-to-be admitted her heart had been “set” on that April 2020 date she picked nearly a year ago.

In an emotional Instagram post, Lala reflected on what was supposed to happen this week, before COVID-19 forced everyone to quarantine. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder captioned a pic of her and Randall smooching as she revealed that this week she would have been headed to her wedding location to start prepping for the big day with her mom and mother-in-law.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared that she didn’t get to experience the events that she normally would have by this time, such as her bridal shower and bachelorette party. And while she made it very clear that she knows her problems are minor compared to what is going on in the rest of the world, the Bravo beauty had one small request for April 18, her original wedding date.

“I hope it rains that day,” Lala wrote, adding that it would make her feel better if her planned wedding day turns out to be a washout instead of a gorgeous sunny day.

In comments to the post, fans and friends, including Vanderpump Rules co-stars Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder, commiserated with Lala as she mourned the very real loss of her dream wedding week.

“You are allowed to be sad. Your wedding is a huge deal,” one fan wrote.

“We are going to celebrate your day in July!!” another added. “It will be the biggest party ever. So much to celebrate- your Marriage, Love, and Life!! ”

“Don’t worry, we are going to have some major celebrations eventually,” a third added.

“Better days are coming and when this wedding day finally does happen you will feel doubly blessed,” another follower wrote.

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Lala took a little while to start her wedding planning after her 2018 engagement to Randall, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker. But last May, the actress and beauty guru finally shared her wedding plans on her Instagram story, per a report by Us Weekly at the time.

In early May 20189, Lala teased to fans that if anyone wanted her to do anything the following April 18 she would be busy because “that’s the day I get to marry my baby!” The Vanderpump Rules veteran founder added “2020” and a ring emoji to her happy post.