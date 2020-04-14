Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wears Yellow Bikini From Her Own Swimwear Brand

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself in a bikini taken from her own swimwear band.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a matching yellow set. The bikini top had thin straps and complimented her skin tone. The bottoms were fairly skimpy and showed off her incredible figure. Pinnock sported her dark curly hair down and boasted her raw beauty by going for a natural makeup look. She went barefoot for the occasion and opted for no visible accessories.

The “Shout Out To My Ex” chart-topper posted two images within one upload where she posed on the grass in front a bunch of tall trees. The blue sky was clear and looked like a postcard.

In the first shot, Pinnock directly faced the camera. She placed both hands on her head and rocked a fierce expression. The “Break Up Song” entertainer parted her legs and was snapped on her tiptoes.

In the next slide, she was captured sporting an over-the-shoulder pose. Pinnock pushed one leg out while standing on her tiptoes and raised both hands to her bikini bottoms.

For her caption, she referenced the song “Colours of the Wind” taken from Disney’s successful Pocahontas movie. The “Secret Love Song” songstress told fans that the attire she was wearing is called the “Effortless Bikini” taken from her own swimwear brand, In’A’Seashell.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been sharing content from their home. She expressed that she is unable to go anywhere but can still have “vibes” in her garden.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 254,600 likes and over 1900 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.4 million followers.

“You need to be a Disney princess ASAP!” one user wrote.

“Teach me how to be this perfect pls,” another devotee shared.

“Did you just fall out a vending machine cause you a SNACK,” remarked a third fan.

“Yellow is your color,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing fans with her bikini content is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she donned a bright yellow Calvin Klein set which had the brand’s logo written across it. Pinnock sported her dark curly hair down and accessorized herself with a thin gold necklace, a couple of rings, and bracelets. She was captured on a hotel balcony while enjoying a vacation at Montego Bay, Jamaica. The singer proudly showed off her tan and admitted that she was in need of some vitamin D.