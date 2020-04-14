Prince Harry Is ‘Finding Life A Bit Challenging’ At The Moment, Says His Friend Dr. Jane Goodall

Goodall suggested that Harry had found the transition to life in North America challenging.

Prince Harry has only officially been out of the royal family for roughly two weeks. Just before he officially left, he and Meghan Markle also moved from Canada to Los Angeles. Now, Dr. Jane Goodall, one of his closest friends, is suggesting that Harry is finding the transition period to be “challenging,” according to an interview with the Radio Times (per The Guardian).

In the interview, the famed conservationist said that she’s been in touch with Harry since he stepped back from his royal duties. She said that Harry had had to make some serious changes in his life in recent weeks in order to settle into his life in North America.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” Goodall said.

In his previous life, Harry and his brother William were both hunters. Now, Goodall is suggesting that Harry may be done with the sport for good, in part thanks to Meghan’s distaste for it.

“I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him,” Goodall said.

Harry and William have both faced criticism in the past for hunting. Both of them oppose the illegal trade of wildlife and are also supportive of measures to protect endangered species.

It had previously been reported that Goodall had a conversation with Harry last summer in which he seemed to suggest that he would soon be exiting the royal family. Goodall recalled that she had suggested that Harry’s son Archie would need to learn the royal wave, and Harry made a comment suggesting that his son wouldn’t be growing up inside the royal family.

That comment was made months before Harry and Meghan officially announced that they were leaving the royal family, but suggested to Goodall that that was their intention. Now, as Harry adjusts to life outside the royal world, both he and Meghan have had to come up with new charitable efforts that are disconnected from the family.

Just recently, the couple announced that they would be launching a new foundation called “Archewell,” although they did not say when the foundation would launch specifically. In explaining the delay, they said that they wanted the world to remain focus on the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of launching the charity, the couple took time to explain how its name came to be.

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” they said in a statement, according to Page Six.