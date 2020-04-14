Tarsha Whitmore Slays In Tight Bike Shorts And A Plunging Sports Bra

Tarsha Whitmore flaunted her flawless figure in a set of form-fitting activewear in her latest Instagram share. The new post hit the Australian model’s page on Tuesday morning.

The social media sensation was captured standing outside on a beautiful day on Gold Coast, Queensland in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. She stood in front of a white brick wall and posed with one hand on her hips while staring down the camera with an intense gaze.

Tarsha took on one of the most popular fashion trends in the snap and slipped into a coordinated, two-piece ensemble, which a tag on the photo indicated was from the California-based brand Sorella. The outfit was made of a cozy jersey material in a dark gray hue that popped against the 19-year-old’s bronzed skin. It included a skimpy sports bra with thin straps that showcased Tarsha’s toned arms and shoulders, and a plunging scoop neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. The piece cut off just below her voluptuous assets to give her audience a good look at her toned torso as well.

The brunette bombshell also rocked a pair of matching bike shorts. The bottoms featured a flattering white piping detail along the model’s hips and hugged her lower half in all of the right ways to define her killer curves and sculpted thighs. They grazed to just above her knees to flash a glimpse of Tarsha’s lean legs. Meanwhile, the number’s waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing further attention to her flat tummy and trim waist.

Tarsha completed her look with a silver Givenchy handbag and a pair of oversized hoop earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She tied her long tresses up in a voluminous top knot but left out two curly locks that fell to perfectly frame her face. The model was also done up with a full face of makeup that included red lipgloss and blush, a dusting of highlighter, and mascara.

Fans quickly showered Tarsha’s latest social media appearance with love. The post has earned nearly 13,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for her fit physique and striking beauty.

“Too pretty,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tarsha was “literally perfect.”

“If I don’t come out of quarantine looking this good idk what I’ll do,” a third follower quipped.

“Goals,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Tarsha has been serving up a number of noteworthy looks on her Instagram page lately. Just yesterday, the model stunned her followers again in a black romper, which she slipped into to debut a gorgeous new hairstyle. That look proved to be a hit as well, earning over 22,000 likes.