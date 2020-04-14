Uber Urges People Not To Use Its Services During Coronavirus Pandemic

Uber, the multinational ride-hailing company, is currently urging people not to use its service during the coronavirus pandemic, reported CNN.

While many companies have altered their ad campaigns to fit with the current mood caused by the pandemic, Uber is one of the only ones that is actually asking consumers not to use its product.

In a 60-second ad that aired recently, the company puts together various images and clips of people in their homes as they isolate alongside a message that encourages the self-quarantine. At the end of the ad, Uber tells viewers to stay home and not use its services.

“Stay home for everyone who can’t. Thank you for not riding with Uber.”

Thomas Ranese, vice president of marketing for the ridesharing company, commented that the ad would continue to run for the next two weeks and that Uber would back up the importance of people staying isolated in their homes.

In his statement, Ranese added that while Uber is a company synonymous with movement, they thank people for not moving, because at the moment, this helps save lives.

At the end of March, the brand posted to its Instagram page with a similar message. The photo shows a T-shaped intersection with several stop signs and one way signs. The image includes a large crosswalk in the foreground with the word “stop” written in large white block letters.

A message written at the top in white lettering tells viewers that Uber is a company that moves people but is asking people not to move. The message ends with a note of encouragement that together everyone can stop the pandemic.

In the caption beneath the image, Uber says that the world has been turned upside down and that everything has changed. The company goes on to say that drivers, delivery people, and restaurants will help keep things moving so people can stay in their homes. The app also offers 10 million free rides and food deliveries for frontline workers, seniors, and people in need.

The post earned dozens of comments from followers who praised the company for its message and actions.

“Thank you Uber for all that you do for the community! 10 million rides and meals for healthcare workers, seniors, and other essential workers! Amazing! Covering pay for sick drivers for 14 days, unreal. When many companies turned their back on the community, you faced them head on. Well done Uber,” one Instagram user commented on the post.