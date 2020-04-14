Ali Wentworth Posts Video Of First Moments Out Of COVID-19 Isolation To Instagram

Ali Wentworth posted a video of her first moments out of COVID-19 self-isolation to Instagram, cheered on by her husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos and her two daughters. Ali has been battling against the virus for 16 days and this was the first time she was able to enjoy some personal time with her family, at an appropriate safe distance, since being diagnosed.

In the clip, George is seen standing at the bottom of the stairs, awaiting his wife’s arrival. The news anchor and the couple’s two daughters — Elliot, 17, and Harper, 14 — are heard and seen cheering for Ali as she descends the stairs.

One of the couple’s children played Destiny Child’s song “Survivor” on their phone as Ali smiled, walking down the stairs to be greeted by the family dog.

“This is so sad,” Ali joked as her husband smiled proudly.

She was wearing an oversized black sweater and white lounge pants with a black band on the bottom in the quick clip.

George, who looked as proud as can be of his wife of 19 years, clapped heartily.

In a lengthy caption that accompanied her post, Ali discussed several important issues now that she understands both sides of the virus, having come out of the other side from it and what needs to be done for patients moving forward.

In the caption, she shared that people need to continue to follow the rules set in place for the safety of others while still maintaining a sense of civility through whatever means necessary to help those most in need as the pandemic rages on.

Famous friends of the author, actress, and comedienne rallied by sharing messages of support for her recovery, including actress Brooke Shields, actor Michael J. Fox, singer Harry Connick Jr., Strahan, Sara & Keke star Sara Haines, and George’s Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer.

Fans of Ali’s shared their support for her continued recovery in the post’s comments section.

“Look at you!! All healthy I’m literally sobbing oh my gosh!!” said a fan of the actress.

“This is exactly what you needed to see when you walked downstairs! Your girls and George cheering you on & trying to make light of a tough situation which is what you do so well!!” stated a second fan.

“Whew!! Glad you are out of the woods and out of isolation,” remarked a third follower.

George revealed on Monday, March 13 that he, too, tested positive for COVID-19 but has not displayed any symptoms. After Ali began showing symptoms of COVID-19, George began working remotely on Good Morning America, joining Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, and Robin who are also broadcasting from their homes.