Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Amazing Figure In Striped Bikini While Sunning On The Beach

Along with having a successful career as an actress, Elizabeth Hurley also runs her own business, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The company sells swimwear of all kinds and sometimes Elizabeth likes to model some of the brand’s bathing suits. The company’s Instagram account shared a snap of her wearing one of its bikinis Tuesday, which featured the actress looking incredible as she soaked up the sun.

The bikini was made from a blue and white striped fabric with white trim. The top had a halter-style neck and triangle-style cups that exposed plenty of Elizabeth’s cleavage. The bottoms were a classic low-rise style that sat low on her hips and tied at the sides, showing off her feminine curves.

The Bedazzled star certainly looked dazzling in the skimpy number. The photo captured her from above as she laid on her back on what appeared to be a sandy beach while the sun hit her smooth skin. The picture was upside down, as her head was at the bottom of the photo. The image captured most of her body, cutting off several inches above her knees.

The angle of the snap made her ample chest a focal point. It appeared that her knees were raised, showing off part of her toned thighs. Only part of her arms were visible, but it was clear that they were extended out to her sides. She had sand on the front of her body, looking as though she had just rolled over. The actress sported a pair of sunglasses as she smiled at the camera.

Elizabeth’s hair fell around her head on the sand. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, except for a gloss on her plump lips.

In the caption, the company announced a sale on certain items.

Unsurprisingly, most of the comments were not about the bikini, but Elizabeth’s fabulous physique. Several of her adoring admirers raved over how incredible she looked while she relaxed on the beach.

“You’ve still the body of an 18 years old girl,” one fan told her.

“Still smokin hot what a woman,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Wow what a gorgeous woman,” commented a third follower.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!!!” gushed a fourth admirer.

Elizabeth seems to enjoy flaunting her curves in skimpy swimwear. At the age of 54, she has plenty to be proud of. Last month, she rocked a sexy one piece bathing suit as she frolicked outside in bare feet.