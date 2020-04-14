Kate Beckinsale, 46, Spotted Holding Hands With Musician Goody Grace, 22

Kate and Goody have been seen together on more than one occasion.

Kate Beckinsale sparked dating rumors after stepping out to get a little fresh air with Canadian singer-songwriter Goody Grace. TMZ shared photos of Kate, 46, getting cozy with Goody, 22, while the pair enjoyed an Easter Sunday stroll in Brentwood, California.

Kate was pictured holding hands with Goody and laughing. She had a glass bottle of sparkling water in her free hand, while her rumored beau was holding his phone.

For their outing, Kate rocked a casual ensemble that included a pair of black sweatpants and an ivory cami. Her skintight top was pulled down low in the front to expose her white sports bra. She was also wearing a gray open-front sweater cardigan. The Underworld actress had her thick brunette hair pulled up in a chic bun.

Goody was showing off his rocker style by wearing a mostly black ensemble that included a T-shirt and skinny jeans. He was also wearing a thick sweater cardigan in white, and he and Kate were both sporting dark sunglasses.

Goody was pictured rocking the same outfit in a photo that he shared on his Instagram page on Easter Sunday. He was holding up a large chocolate Cadbury egg like the one that Kate had filmed her cat licking on the same day, and he had a few marshmallow Peeps sitting on his shoulders. Kate left a comment on his photo that simply read, “Peep x.”

One of Goody’s Instagram followers recognized the greenery behind Goody from Kate’s home.

“Hey, that’s Kate Beckinsale’s house! Way the go!” the commenter wrote.

Goody was first photographed with Kate at an event back in January, so it’s possible that they’ve been an item for a few months. The singer is just one year older than Kate’s daughter with actor Michael Sheen, 21-year-old Lily Mo Sheen. He’s also four years younger than the actress’ previous serious boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Kate and Pete dated for four months last year before ending their high-profile romance in May.

According to Us Weekly, Goody has performed with Pete’s best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, before. Kate and MGK have seemingly remained on good terms since her split from Pete, and they even sparked romance rumors after they were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after-party together back in January. However, as reported by Page Six, Kate shot down speculation that there was anything going on between her and the 29-year-old rapper.

It’s unclear whether Kate and Goody are staying together amid the COVID-19 outbreak or if they just met up to enjoy a little time outdoors over the weekend. So far, they haven’t confirmed or denied that they are officially an item.