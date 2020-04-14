Lorena Rae Wows In A Completely See-Through Dress For ‘Maxim’ Shoot

The Victoria's Secret model didn't leave much to the imagination for a new photo shoot.

Lorena Rae didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination when she posed for a sizzling new photo shoot for Maxim magazine. The Victoria’s Secret model gave fans a peek at one of the seriously sultry outtakes from the shoot on social media this week which showed her as she put her flawless body on show in a completely sheer dress.

The 25-year-old German lingerie model looked every inch the superstar in the new photo, which she shared to her Instagram account on April 13. It showed her as she posed for the camera in the very plunging see-through ensemble with blush colored ornate floral detailing.

Lorena struck a pose in front of a white background as she flashed plenty of skin in the plunging ensemble.

The dress was made of a totally sheer fabric and very thin spaghetti straps that stretched over both of her shoulders. It also perfectly highlighted her very slim waist with a pale band that cinched in the dress to make her middle look extra tiny.

Lorena — who previously rocked a see-through dress over a bikini during a photo shoot in the ocean alongside her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor — had her long, brunette hair curled and flowing down past her shoulders for the photo shoot.

She gave the camera a very sultry look by squinting her eyes slightly and showing off her teeth with both of her arms down by her side and resting on her upper thighs. The model rocked a heavy smokey eye with dark eyeliner and a nude lip with a severe contour.

She paired the see-through dress with a large gold statement necklace with several different pendants that rested on her chest.

In the caption, Lorena confirmed that the photo was taken for the latest issue of Maxim magazine — which features her on the cover — and was snapped by fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon.

Fans clearly appreciated getting a peek at her latest sexy photo shoot.

The photo has received more than 94,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

“Beautiful” one person commented with a red heart emoji.

Another called Lorena “stunning and seductive.”

“WOW!!” a third person commented with a fire emoji.

The sultry new snap came shortly after Lorena gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers another big treat last week.

That time, she shared a topless photo of herself during another professional photo shoot where she rocked nothing but a pair of white briefs. In the caption of the upload, she opened up about how much she missed working and being in front of the camera amid the coronavirus outbreak that has millions of people staying at home.