Hannah Brown Says She’s ‘Triggered’ By ‘The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’ As Jed Wyatt 2.0 Makes His Debut

'The Bachelorette' star reacted to the similarities between two of Bachelor Nation's singing suitors.

Hannah Brown says she is “triggered” by Bachelor Nation’s newest show. The Bachelorette star posted her reaction to ABC’s new dating show, The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, after it apparently gave her flashbacks to her own disastrous turn on the rose-filled reality franchise.

Shortly after the musical dating spinoff debuted, Hannah, 25, reacted to contestant Trevor Holmes, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her short-time Bachelorette fiancée, Jed Wyatt. Holmes, a bearded 29-year-old aspiring country-pop singer, was seen wearing a sherpa-lined jacket in the LTYH premiere. Bachelorette fans may recall that Jed was also an aspiring country-pop singer and wore a similar coat when he serenaded Hannah outside of her window during her season of the show last spring.

Hannah took to Twitter to tell fans she’s “triggered” by the new dating series. The Alabama beauty queen included a GIF from her infamous breakup scene with Jed on The Bachelorette Season 15 finale and she tagged show host Chris Harrison and the Listen To Your Heart handle.

Hannah wasn’t the only Bachelorette alum who noticed the similarities between Trevor and Jed.

“We’ve seen how this whole look turns out already, ” Hannah’s runner-up Tyler Cameron tweeted as he captioned a pic of Trevor in the sherpa jacket.

It’s no surprise that Bachelorette fans had a field day in the comments to Hannah’s post as some of them advised The Bachelorette beauty to just walk away from her TV now.

“There you are,” another added. “Girl. I was wondering if you had your wine out watching this train wreck.”

“Time to go back to Jupiter Florida and untrigger with [Tyler Cameron],” a second fan wrote.

“Honestly, the only comfort in all of this is the fact that Jed missed his literally perfect fit in the franchise being on this show and instead imploded at your mercy,” another told Hannah.

Jed, who clearly missed the boat when it comes to Bachelor Nation shows, also tweeted about his Listen To Your Heart doppelganger.

“Something about this new show feels familiar,” the former Bachelorette suitor wrote. “Maybe it’s Trevor’s jacket, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned.”

Jed became one of the most hated suitors in Bachelorette history after he kept information about his hometown girlfriend a secret while dating Hannah. Many viewers accused him of using the show to get fame to boost his music career.

Listen To Your Heart’s Trevor has also been around. The singer previously appeared on American Idol after starting out by putting his music on YouTube and Vine. In a sneak peek for next week’s The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart, a woman from Trevor’s “past” arrives on the scene.