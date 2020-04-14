Abby Dowse Gives Fans A Peek Under Miniskirt While Flaunting Underboob In Sassy Snapshot

Abby Dowse showed some seriously sexy attitude in her latest Instagram update. The model wore a skimpy crop top that flashed plenty of underboob and a miniskirt pulled up to give her fans a peek at her panties.

Abby’s choice of color for her outfit was a bold white. Her crop top had the word “attitude” across the front just over her bustline. The top was raised to flash a bit of underboob. Her white miniskirt was also raised, showing off the black panties she wore underneath. The top of a pair of black thigh-high boots could also be seen. Her bronze skin popped against the white fabric as light streamed in from an unseen window.

Abby wore her hair parted on the side and tousled over her shoulders. As for makeup, she framed her eyes with sculpted brows and a coat of mascara. She also wore a pink gloss on her full lips and a white polish on her nails. She accessorized with a dainty bracelet and chunky rings.

The model was in her home for the photo. She faced the camera and posed next to a wall beside a tall plant. A doorway leading into another room in her home was visible behind her.

As she is known to do, Abby struck a sexy pose in the outfit, flaunting her curves. With one hip cocked to the side, she showcased her taut midsection and toned thighs. She held a small handbag in one hand and gave the camera a fierce pout.

In the post’s caption, Abby said the outfit came from online retailer Fashion Nova. She wrote that she was posing with a “Lil bit of Sass,” with a kiss and lipstick emoji.

Her fans were no doubt pleased with the snap, as dozens of heart and flame emoji filled the comments section. Some of her fans could not help but rave over her revealing outfit.

“You def [sic] brought the attitude for that shirt,” quipped one admirer.

“Your body wins every time,” a second follower told her.

“Every angle is a good angle with this gorgeous creature,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“It is so nice to wake up to such a beautiful image!” commented a fourth fan.

Abby is a pro at showing some attitude in her pictures. Not too long ago, she showed off some serious sex appeal when she flaunted her amazing curves in tight crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.