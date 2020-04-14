Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Threatens Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 15 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will find that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is not the only one mad with her. She has made herself another enemy, and someone she knows not to mess with. Not that she and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) were ever close to begin with, but she will find that he is very angry with her. In fact, Bill will threaten the jewelry designer, per She Knows Soaps.

Quinn Must Pay

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is about the only thing that Quinn and Bill have in common. They cannot stand each other, but they respect each other because of their commitment to their son. But every once in a while, Bill and Quinn declare war against each other. This time around, Bill blames Quinn for her meddling ways.

Quinn recently uploaded a video of Bill kissing Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to a digital photo frame. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) saw it, freaked out, punched Bill, and left for Vegas with another woman. Although Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) reaction wasn’t as dramatic as Ridge’s, she no longer wanted to live with Bill. The media mogul then moved out of his home so that she and their son could have some space.

Bill Threatens Quinn

But while Quinn congratulates herself for exposing Brooke’s cheating ways, Bill will remind her that she won’t get away with it. The soap opera spoilers hint that he will make his way to Forrester Creations and threaten Quinn for interfering in his family. Sure, she was after Brooke, but he is about to lose everything that’s important to him too.

Although Bill and Brooke kissed each other, it was a one-time thing. He loves Katie and wanted to make a family with her and Will Spencer (Finnegan George). He should not have cheated on Katie, but Quinn’s thirst for revenge has cost him a lot too. Quinn’s plot to take down Brooke may cost him his relationship as collateral damage. And he won’t allow Quinn to get away with it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will threaten Quinn. If he loses his family because of her actions, she will pay. Of course, Quinn feels that Ridge and Katie had a right to know what was going on behind their backs and will defend herself. But at the back of her mind, she knows that she doesn’t want to make an enemy out of Bill.