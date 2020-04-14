Jessie James Decker Stuns In Daisy Dukes And Cowboy Boots In Throwback Photo

Jessie flashed her toned, tanned legs in denim short shorts.

Jessie James Decker wowed her Instagram followers this week when she shared a throwback snap of herself up on stage rocking Daisy Duke-esque denim shorts and a pair of cowboy boots. The Eric & Jessie: Game On reality star and country singer sizzled in the photo, which she posted in celebration of the first anniversary of her hitting the road for her 2019 tour.

The gorgeous snap, which she posted to her account on April 13, showed the mom of three performing for the crowd with a big smile on her face.

Jessie — who’s been very open about her 25-pound weight loss since giving birth to her third child with husband Eric Decker in 2018 — stunned in a mid-sleeved orange top with a polka dot print, which appeared to tie at the waist to create the look of a crop-top.

The “Roots And Wings” singer wore the top with a pair of pretty skimpy acid wash denim shorts that stretched up to her middle to highlight her slim waist. The shorts were also frayed at the bottom for a casual look.

Jessie flashed plenty of her toned legs in the photo, as her sculpted pins and deep tan were both on full show for the camera. She was photographed in profile whole facing out towards the crowd.

She rocked the stylish ensemble with a pair of white cowboy boots that stretched up to her mid-calf.

The upload was actually made up of two photos from the stage. The second snap showed Jessie from behind as she performed with her long, straight hair flowing down her back.

The second photo gave a better look at her top, which featured cut-outs across the back to show off a little more of her toned body.

Fans clearly appreciated the throwback and weren’t afraid to let Jessie know how impressed they were with her glowing legs in the comments section.

“Leg goals,” one fan commented with two fire emoji.

“Yesss legs!!!” another said.

Jessie — who recently used social media to share her “Quarantini” recipe with fans while in lockdown — kicked off her 2019 tour in Denver, Colorado, on April 12. She performed several dates around the U.S. before wrapping things up in Houston, Texas, at the House of Blues Houston on June 1.

In the caption, she shared a few updates on new music with her 3.2 million followers after she recently signed a new record deal with Atlantic and Warner Music Nashville.

“Can’t wait to get back out there again and do some sangin!” Jessie wrote in the caption, teasing that she has plans to hit the road again soon.

The star also revealed that she’ll be using social media to tease some of her new music “over the next few weeks.”