YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Wears Cut-Out Floral Top & Miniskirt For Digital Press Tour

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself that she wore during her digital press day.

DeMartino stunned in a white cut-out top with short sleeves. The item of clothing had a floral pattern all over and displayed a hint of her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with a black miniskirt that appeared to be made out of velvet material. DeMartino sported her brunette wavy hair down for the occasion and opted for a glossy lip. She accessorized herself with small stud earrings, white bracelets, and acrylic nails.

DeMartino posted two photos within one upload that saw the YouTuber posing in her kitchen at home.

In the first shot, she leaned against a brick wall. She looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and placed both arms in front of her.

In the next slide, DeMartino rested her back on the same brick wall. She looked over her shoulder and looked at the camera lens with another smile expression. The 24-year-old pushed one leg forward and lifted one hand to her face. Her small key tattoo near her ribs was also on display.

For her caption, DeMartino told fans that she wore this look for her digital press tour which took place inside her house. The interviewers were in promotion for her Niki & Gabi Take Bahamas series which airs on AwesomenessTV.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 78,800 likes and over 870 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“I wish I looked like you,” one user wrote.

“CAN’T WAIT FOR NIKI AND GABI TAKE BAHAMAS,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“How can someone even be this cute wth,” remarked a third fan.

“You legit look cute in everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white peasant dress with short poofy short sleeves. The brunette beauty — who boasts 3.1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel — wrapped a beige-colored belt around her waist and accessorized herself with a couple of rings and bracelets. She sported most of her wavy hair down and put a pink flower crown on top. For her makeup, she opted for mascara, light shadow, and lipstick. DeMartino was photographed outdoors in front of a grouping of tall trees and a lantern hanging from one of them.