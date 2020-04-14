NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Hunter, Reddish, Huerter & Dedmon, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Despite signing a two-year contract extension late last year, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is still considered one of the top NBA players expected to be traded in the coming offseason. While some rumors have linked him to teams that are on their way to contending for a playoff spot in the years to follow, a new report suggests that one of the Eastern Conference’s worst teams prior to the league’s March 11 hiatus — the Atlanta Hawks — might have the resources to acquire him and pair him up with their fast-rising second-year point guard, Trae Young.

As explained by Bleacher Report, the Hawks are at a point where they need to surround Young with more talent, given the fact that he will be eligible for a contract extension in the summer of 2021. While the team has the option to let its roster keep improving on its own, the outlet suggested that it could also trade away some of its mostly younger supporting players and make a move for Beal, who is the leading scorer for a 24-40 Washington Wizards team that was ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference before the NBA suspended its season last month.

In its hypothetical trade package for Beal, Bleacher Report suggested that Atlanta could trade three of its young wing players — rookies De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish and second-year man Kevin Huerter — as well as veteran center Dewayne Dedmon and a 2021 first-round pick in order to acquire the Wizards star. The outlet stressed that the important aspect of this recommended deal is that it would allow the Hawks to hang on to big men John Collins and Clint Capela, both of whom are considered important parts of the organization’s rebuilding process.

As for the Wizards, it was pointed out that the team’s lack of young building blocks outside of rookie forward Rui Hachimura could be one reason to consider trading Beal. Despite his scoring prowess, the Wizards have only won one out of 10 games this season in which Beal scored at least 40 points.

“Washington isn’t winning games even with Beal playing at a superstar level. Moving him for three players with All-Star potential would be a great return, especially with a lightly protected first-round pick attached.”

Despite failing to make the All-Star Game this season, Beal has posted career-high numbers in scoring, averaging 30.5 points and adding 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, per Basketball-Reference. Meanwhile, Hunter has contributed 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, with Hawks teammates Reddish and Huerter also averaging double figures in points and providing outside shooting for a team that ranks 14th place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-47 record.