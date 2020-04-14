Jennifer Lopez Rocked A White Bikini & Sheer Cover-Up For An Easter Egg Hunt With Her Kids

JLo wowed in a skimpy bikini on Easter Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez once again proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she spent her Easter Sunday in a white string bikini. The stunning 50-year-old multi-hyphenate wowed in a two-piece and a sheer cover-up as she spent the holiday with her two children, her fiance Alex Rodriguez, and his two children as the modern family took part in an adorable at home Easter egg hunt amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A-Rod posted all the proof to his Instagram account on April 12 which showed the sizzling star as she made the most of the sunshine in her swimwear.

The more than two-minute long video began with a glimpse at Jennifer giving the camera a peek at her flawless bikini body while she explained the rules of the Easter egg hunt to the kids.

Jennifer — who recently showed off a bold hair transformation — flashed plenty of her decolletage while she stood in her light bikini look, as the cover-up plunged pretty low at the chest.

The tunic was white and sheer with buttons all the way down her body, though the “Dinero” singer only fastened two or three of the buttons, which left her mid-sleeved, oversized look to blow in the breeze and show plenty of her toned legs too as she spun around.

As she turned her back to the camera, fans got a better look at her ensemble.

The bikini’s thin white strings tied around the back of her neck, while the sheer material revealed she paired the plunging top with skimpy plain white briefs. A look at Jennifer’s back also showed that her cover-up featured a hood.

Jennifer kept things casual as she enjoyed some downtime with her family. She appeared to wear little to no makeup in the video and had her brunette hair scraped back away from her face and up in a large bun.

The body confident star accessorized the white bikini with two gold necklaces and a bracelet on her left wrist.

It’s thought the blended family is riding out the stay at home order together in Miami, Florida.

In the caption of the clip, A-Rod revealed that Jennifer set up the whole hunt herself and announced that his 11-year-old daughter Ella, who he shares with former wife Cynthia Scurtis, found the most eggs.

The sweet video showed the kids all searching for eggs around their back garden before the whole family gathered around the table, which is when JLo presented them all with Easter baskets overflowing with treats.

The star was also seen smothering Max, her son with ex-husband Marc Anthony, with kisses.

The sweet look at the blended family’s Easter celebrations came shortly after JLo confirmed last week that she and A-Rod have had to delay their wedding due to the virus outbreak.